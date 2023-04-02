Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

