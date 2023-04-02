Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 20.2% in March

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after buying an additional 2,218,223 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 958.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 1,183,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

