Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $291.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $317.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

