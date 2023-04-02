Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

