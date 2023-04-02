Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

