George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) vs. Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Head-To-Head Comparison

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares George Weston and Seven & i’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $43.88 billion 0.42 $1.40 billion $9.42 13.85 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.22

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for George Weston and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00

George Weston presently has a consensus target price of $193.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Seven & i.

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 130.2%. George Weston pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 3.23% 10.95% 3.04% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Summary

George Weston beats Seven & i on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

