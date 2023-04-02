Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Financial Survey

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) and Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Alvarium Tiedemann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -2.93% 14.49% 3.47% Alvarium Tiedemann N/A -70.50% 5.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvarium Tiedemann has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and Alvarium Tiedemann, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alvarium Tiedemann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.32%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Alvarium Tiedemann.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Alvarium Tiedemann’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $419.00 million 1.30 -$16.21 million ($2.28) -3.78 Alvarium Tiedemann N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Alvarium Tiedemann has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sculptor Capital Management.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

