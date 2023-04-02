Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
