Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

