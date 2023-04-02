Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

