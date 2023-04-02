Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

