Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($0.97). 546,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 468,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Victorian Plumbing Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.70. The firm has a market cap of £257.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,643.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Victorian Plumbing Group Announces Dividend

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

