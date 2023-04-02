Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($0.97). 546,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 468,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.97).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Victorian Plumbing Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.70. The firm has a market cap of £257.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,643.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Victorian Plumbing Group Announces Dividend
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.