eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

EBAY opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

