Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $202.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.77. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $281,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.