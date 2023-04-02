Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

