Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Shares Down 2.2%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.04 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). 15,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 83 ($1.02) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.58. The firm has a market cap of £105.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

