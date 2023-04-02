Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 122,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 15,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innoviz Technologies stock. Antara Capital LP grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717,100 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Antara Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

