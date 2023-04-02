XP Factory (LON:XPF) Shares Up 1.3%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.35 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.24). 84,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 315,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

XP Factory Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.57.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

