Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 2.5 %

LEN stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

