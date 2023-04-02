Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,509 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

