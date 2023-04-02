Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

