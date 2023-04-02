Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day moving average is $279.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.