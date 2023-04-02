Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

