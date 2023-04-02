Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMV. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SPMV opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

