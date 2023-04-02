Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 42.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 2,873.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Trading Down 0.5 %

EFZ opened at $18.43 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.