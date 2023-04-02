Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.