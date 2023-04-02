2,800 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after purchasing an additional 521,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Shares of MS stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.