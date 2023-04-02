Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

