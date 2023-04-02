Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Okta by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $161.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

