Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

