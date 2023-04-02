Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

