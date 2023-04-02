Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

NYSE PHT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

