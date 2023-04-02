RHS Financial LLC Buys 543 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

