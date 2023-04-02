Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

