MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Head to Head Comparison

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and Levi Strauss & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $658,802.00 25.91 N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $6.17 billion 1.17 $569.10 million $1.41 12.93

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGO Global and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus price target of $20.36, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than MGO Global.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 9.23% 33.62% 10.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats MGO Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

