SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley cut SSAB AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.25.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.31.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.
