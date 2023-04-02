Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of FLNC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

