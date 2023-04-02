CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.24.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

