Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

