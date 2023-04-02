Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $295.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.85.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $210.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

