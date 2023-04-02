Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Head-To-Head Review

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.47 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Honest $313.65 million 0.54 -$49.02 million ($0.54) -3.33

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meiwu Technology and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 0 3 1 0 2.25

Honest has a consensus target price of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Honest -15.63% -27.32% -17.21%

Summary

Honest beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

