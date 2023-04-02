Analyzing PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Kamada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $24.79 million 5.84 -$30.67 million ($0.20) -4.05 Kamada $129.34 million 1.61 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -92.88

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PyroGenesis Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PyroGenesis Canada and Kamada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kamada has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.81%. Given Kamada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kamada is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada -191.40% -133.83% -70.86% Kamada -1.79% 6.12% 3.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Kamada beats PyroGenesis Canada on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

