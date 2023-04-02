Head-To-Head Analysis: Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) versus Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 25.73% 14.55% 1.22% Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equity Bancshares and Prime Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.62%. Given Equity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equity Bancshares pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Prime Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 1.72 $57.69 million $3.52 6.92 Prime Meridian $32.67 million 2.15 $9.68 million $2.77 7.94

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Prime Meridian on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

