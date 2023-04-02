Comparing Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 7 5 0 2.42 Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus target price of $29.54, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.83 $500.45 million $0.92 23.88 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 24.18% 6.96% 3.14% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes medical office buildings and hospitals. The CCRC segment includes independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care on a campus. The company was founded on March 21, 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

