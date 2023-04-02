Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Expands By 19.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.1 %

Dada Nexus stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on DADA. Mizuho increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.