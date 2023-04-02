StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Price Performance
QUIK opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
