StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

QuickLogic Price Performance

QUIK opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuickLogic Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

