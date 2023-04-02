Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $733,918.32 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 35,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $733,918.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $109,901.40.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $192,016.59.

On Monday, March 20th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $551,498.37.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $53,089.66.

Vertex Stock Down 1.1 %

VERX opened at $20.69 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -229.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

