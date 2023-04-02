Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,872,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 2,390,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.68 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

About Headwater Exploration

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

