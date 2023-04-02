The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CWLPF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
