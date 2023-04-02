The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWLPF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

About Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

