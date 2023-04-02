Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $847,453.24 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $370,557.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41.

On Friday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $190,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

